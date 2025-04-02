King gives consent to seven laws passed by parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has given his consent to the seven laws that were passed in the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament which was held from Oct 14 to Dec 12, last year.

The announcement was made by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul before the start of the Ministerial Question Time session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He said the laws are the Supply Act 2025 (Budget 2025), the Finance Act 2024, the Measures for the Collection, Administration and Enforcement of Tax Act 2024 and the Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) (No.2) Act 2024.

Other laws passed are the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Act 2024, the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Act 2024 and the Water Services Industry (Amendment) Act 2024.

Meanwhile, Johari reminded Members of Parliament to set positive example and demonstrate political maturity throughout the sitting.

He also issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against any Member of Parliament who fails to adhere to the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

“I urge Members of Parliament to set the standard by demonstrating political maturity, while upholding the principles of decency and ethics as pledged in the Rukun Negara,” he said.

“Furthermore, the royal address by His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday serves as a timely reminder of the crucial role played by the Honourable Members,” he added.

The Dewan Rakyat session began with the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge, including its preamble, in line with the government’s decision on July 25, 2023, to officially incorporate the full recitation of the pledge during official ceremonies.

Additionally, Johari announced that he had received a message from the President of the Dewan Negara, Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, concerning 26 bills aimed at amending acts that were passed without modification during the last Dewan Negara sitting.

Among the bills are the Sabah Labour Ordinance (Amendment) Bill 2024; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024; the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill (No.2) 2024; the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2024; the Labuan Companies (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Labuan Trusts (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Also approved were the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (Amendment) Bill 2024; the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Data Sharing Bill 2024.