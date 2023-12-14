Collapsed Crane: Komuter, ETS services restored

KUALA LUMPUR: All Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Komuter train services in the Klang Valley for the Tanjung Malim-KL Sentral-Tanjung Malim line and electric train services (ETS) that were affected by a collapsed construction crane between Rawang and Kuang two days ago (Dec 12), have been restored.

KTMB said the first Komuter train, number 2301, began operations as early as 5.05 am from the Tanjung Malim station to KL Sentral.

“KTMB wishes to apologise once again for the incident. We thank our affected passengers for their cooperation and appreciate your observations and understanding,” it said in a statement today.

For more information, contact the KTM Berhad Call Centre at 03 2267 1200 or get immediate feedback through the KTMB Facebook Messenger.

On Tuesday, a crane used for the construction of a multi-level car park project collapsed at 5.33 pm at Kilometre (KM) 355.749 of the train tracks between Rawang and Kuang stations, severing the overhead line. - Bernama