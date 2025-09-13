Real Madrid’s Ruediger suffers thigh injury, out for Sociedad clash

REAL MADRID centre-back Antonio Ruediger has suffered an injury to his left thigh, the LaLiga club confirmed on Friday.

The German international started both of Germany’s World Cup qualifier matches this month before returning to his club.

Ruediger was notably absent from Real Madrid’s squad list for Saturday’s LaLiga match at Real Sociedad according to Spanish media reports.

Following tests conducted by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left leg.

The club did not specify how long the 32-year-old defender will be sidelined with this latest setback.

Ruediger underwent knee surgery in April for a partial tear in the external meniscus during the previous season.

The former Roma and Chelsea player returned to action in June at the Club World Cup following his recovery from that procedure. – Reuters