Barcelona’s Hansi Flick cleared for Champions League opener after appeal

BARCELONA coach Hansi Flick will be on the touchline for his team’s Champions League opener against Newcastle United after successfully appealing a one-match suspension.

UEFA had originally banned Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg for their conduct during last season’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan.

The German manager’s animated protests during Barcelona’s dramatic 4-3 extra-time defeat to Inter Milan in May had drawn UEFA’s disciplinary action.

European football’s governing body confirmed on Friday that Barcelona’s appeal had been partially upheld.

Both coaches will now be allowed to take their places on the bench for Thursday’s match at St James’ Park.

UEFA stated that the suspension would be suspended during a one-year probationary period starting from the decision date.

Flick had expressed fury over several refereeing decisions during the semi-final that denied Barcelona their first Champions League final appearance in ten years.

The overturned ban means Flick can directly oversee his team’s European campaign from the opening match.

Barcelona will be hoping for a strong start to their Champions League group stage under their new manager.

The probation period means any further disciplinary issues could reactivate the original suspension. – Reuters