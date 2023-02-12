Community Fire Brigade to provide basic firefighting training to PR1MA residents - Nga

IPOH: The PR1MA Community Fire Brigade programme was created to provide residents with basic firefighting training so that they are prepared in the event of an emergency in their homes.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said that this programme aims to minimise losses caused by fire, with a focus on early prevention.

“This initiative is the result of collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM). This year, the country has suffered a loss of RM1.3 billion due to fires.

“Therefore, prevention is crucial and all PR1MA residences must establish a community fire brigade to ensure the safety of their homes,” he said when launching the programme at Residensi Meru today.

Meanwhile, Nga said the PR1MA community fire brigade would also serve as an intermediary between the JBPM and fire victims for follow-up actions and assistance, such as obtaining information and reports and supporting the JBPM’s One Stop Centre.

Earlier, Nga flagged off the #PRIMAKITA Aspiration Unity Run at Residensi Meru, which was held simultaneously in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan and Johor Bahru, Johor, involving over 7,000 participants.

Besides promoting a healthy lifestyle, he said the event also aims to intensify marketing and sales efforts specifically for Residensi Meru, Residensi Seremban Sentral in Seremban and Residensi Larkin Indah in Johor Bahru, as well as other PR1MA residences nationwide.

He said those purchasing PR1MA homes in these three residences could receive a free six-month internet package from PR1MA Communications Sdn. Bhd if they make a booking from today until Dec 31 this year.–Bernama