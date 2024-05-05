Companies involved in misappropriation of subsidised cooking oil will be exposed - Armizan

BANGI: The names of subsidised cooking oil repackaging companies identified to have engaged in malpractice related to the controlled goods will be revealed once the full report is received, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said several states have yet to complete the audit process and submit their reports to the ministry.

“Once the audit reports are finalised, we will announce the actions to be taken this year and the improvements to be made,“ he told reporters when officiating the first Richiamo Mart here today.

On March 10, Armizan said KPDN would disclose the list of companies involved in the misappropriation of subsidised cooking oil, which has disrupted its distribution in the market. He warned of stern actions, including licence cancellation and revocation against the offenders.

Meanwhile, he said those who sell subsidised cooking oil online without adhering to the prices and quantities set by the government will face legal action for violating the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122).

Armizan said subsidised cooking oil is among the controlled items listed under Act 122, along with 11 other items such as sugar, flour, petrol, and diesel.

A social media search revealed that the items are being sold in bulk, priced at RM90 for three boxes containing 50 subsidised cooking oil packets and RM900 for 50 boxes containing 850 packets.

He also urged the public to cooperate by lodging formal complaints to KPDN regarding any misconduct related to controlled items before sharing them on social media.

“When incidents are shared, those at fault may attempt to conceal their wrongdoings. Make formal reports through the provided portals and platforms, and I assure you that immediate actions will be taken,“ he said.

In another development, Armizan agrees with the statement made by the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Seri Johari Ghani, urging the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to be more firm and thorough in conducting inspections of products labeled with the campaign to boycott palm oil products entering the country.

“This will complete the ecosystem, ensuring not only enforcement but also regulation of these goods from the point of entry to their distribution at business premises,” he said.

Recently KPDN raided a convenience store in Putrajaya for suspected sale of food products with the words ‘No Palm Oil’ (NPO) written on the plastic packaging.