US exempts smartphones, computers from global Trump tariffs

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from its punishing “reciprocal” tariffs -- lessening the cost impact on American consumers for a host of popular high-tech products.

The exemptions, published late Friday in a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection office, cover various electronic goods including smartphones and components entering the United States from China, which is currently subject to a staggering additional 145 percent tariff.

Semiconductors are also excluded from a “baseline” 10 percent tariff on most US trading partners.