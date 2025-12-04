Sim donates RM90,000 to mosques in Permatang Pauh

PERMATANG PAUH: Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong has contributed RM90,000 to mosques and religious institutions in the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency to support religious and community activities.

Seven mosques received RM10,000, including Masjid Timah, Masjid Semilang, Masjid Pekan Permatang Pauh, Masjid Permatang Pasir, Masjid Kuala Mengkuang, Masjid Kubang Ulu and Masjid Padang Ibu. The funds were also extended to Madrasah Manbaul Anwar and Surau Haji Yahya Sungai Sintuk.

Sim, who is also Bukit Mertajam Member of Parliament, said the initiative was aimed at strengthening local communities, regardless of race or religion.

“The diversity of Malaysia with the Malay, Chinese and Indian, is a strength. If we truly appreciate and unite around it, it becomes something unique that other countries don’t have,” he told reporters at the handover ceremony at Masjid Timah in Seberang Jaya today.

Sim added that the values of unity and understanding between races are not only a reflection of the Malaysian identity but also a key factor in attracting foreign investors to the country.