TAPAH: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is confident that it can help to secure five voting districts - Tanjung Keramat, Ayer Kuning, Sungai Kroh, Ayer Kuning Selatan and Batu Tiga -assigned to it to ensure Barisan Nasional (BN) retains the Ayer Kuning state seat in the upcoming by-election.

Its president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu added that he was confident that the party machinery was capable in handling the opposition’s allegations that Islam was threatened in the state.

“The opposition has run out of issues by bringing up threats to Islam, as the matter has been addressed by the government repeatedly,” he told reporters after launching the party’s machinery here today, in the presence of BN’s candidate for the Ayer Kuning by-election, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir.

The by-election, which will be held on April 26, was called after assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, died of a heart attack on Feb 22.

Mohamad Yusri, will take on Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS in a three-corner fight.