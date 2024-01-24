Concern over absence of teachers in class

PETALING JAYA: The Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia has called out primary and secondary school teachers who are not teaching in class but using the time to attend sports events or competitions participated by the school.

Its chairperson Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said the situation leaves students without proper instructions and even causes them not to attend school altogether.

“The teachers’ absence is an ongoing concern among students as it highlights the lack of teaching during class time. If this continues, the student’s academic progress and overall study outcomes will be negatively impacted.

“Let me stress that this issue is not confined to specific periods but rather reflects a continuing challenge within various educational settings.”

Noor Azimah said schools must address the matter through proactive measures, such as strong monitoring and feedback mechanisms from students and parents so that teachers attend class to teach and foster a conducive learning environment for students.

She said it is noteworthy that disciplined students often adapt to the lack of teaching by becoming self-learners. But for many, lack of teaching in school leads to time wastage, disruptive behaviour, and even bullying.

“Consequently, the private tuition business is growing, with students and even teachers who are parents, paying substantial fees for additional tutoring for their children. This highlights the broader implications of the issue in the educational landscape.”

Noor Azimah said from an advocacy standpoint, parents play a crucial role in addressing concerns on the lack of teaching, adding that to effectively address the issue, parents should regularly engage with the school parent-teacher association (PTA) to confront the principal about the matter.

“Additionally, raising resolutions during PTA meetings can provide a platform for discussion and action,” she said.

National Association of Private Educational Institutions secretary-general Dr Teh Choon Jin said educators can employ several key strategies to effectively address concerns about the lack of teaching.

He said open communication is paramount and creates platforms for students to express their dissatisfaction. It also fosters trust and collaboration within the learning environment.

“By implementing a reflective and interactive approach, educators can assess teaching methods, instructional materials and lesson plans, and incorporate student feedback to make specific improvements.

“Additionally, adopting interactive teaching methods such as discussions and group activities enhances efficiency and contributes to a more enriching and collaborative learning atmosphere.”

Teh said teachers encounter numerous challenges in maximising teaching time, with a constant issue being to effectively manage students with diverse requirements.

He added that accommodating different learning styles within a classroom requires educators to employ a range of approaches, such as visual aids and collaborative projects.

“Addressing the differences in students’ knowledge involves pre-assessments to tailor lessons accordingly.

“Another complexity is their attention spans, which can be improved by infusing interactive elements and engaging activities to maintain student focus.

“Regular feedback mechanisms, through open communication with students, also enable timely adjustments to instructional methods and ensures teaching time is used more effectively.”

Teh also said such multifaceted strategies collectively contribute to a more inclusive and dynamic learning environment, adding that student insights provide valuable perspectives on instructional methods, content clarity and overall engagement, and actively seeking and considering student feedback allows educators to understand the learning experience from their viewpoint.

He said such feedback serves as a constructive tool for continuous improvement and helps teachers to identify patterns or recurring concerns so that adjustments can be made to their teaching methods.

“Additionally, it contributes to a positive and open classroom culture, establishing trust and communication that positively influences the overall learning experience.”