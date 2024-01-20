Consultant loses RM1.6 mln to investment scam

IPOH: A consultant suffered losses of RM1.65 million to a cryptocurrency investment scam, Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said.

He added that the victim, a man, 37, from Taman Perak here lodged a police report about the matter yesterday, adding that the man was convinced to invest in cryptocurrency on a platform called Unobitex by someone he met on Facebook.

“Since Sept 12, 2023, the victim made 44 deposits totalling RM1,651,585 to various accounts but when he wanted to withdraw his profits, he was asked by the suspect to make a Saudi Arabian tax payment, which made him realise he was scammed,” he said.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. - Bernama