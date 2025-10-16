Guatemala minister resigns after maximum security prison escape

GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo announced the acceptance of resignations from his governance minister and two deputies following a major jailbreak.

Governance Minister Francisco Jimenez stepped down alongside anti-narcotics and border security deputy Claudia Palencia and security deputy Jose Portillo.

The resignations come after authorities confirmed the August escape of 20 prisoners from a maximum security facility.

All escaped prisoners are alleged members of the notorious Barrio 18 gang.

Investigators believe the inmates received assistance from individuals dressed in police uniforms during their escape. – Reuters