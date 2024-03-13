Consumers can still enjoy iftar meals from as low as RM5 in Perlis

ARAU: Consumers in Perlis still have the option to buy affordable ‘iftar’ (breaking of fast) meals such as ‘nasi berlauk’ (rice with mixed dishes) at just RM5 per packet through the Rahmah MADANI menu offered by traders at the state’s Ramadan bazaar.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Perlis branch director, Norazah Jaapar, said so far, 46 traders had participated in the initiative at the bazaar.

“I hope more traders will participate in the Rahmah MADANI menu. Those interested can contact the Perlis KPDN office,“ she told reporters after inspecting the Ramadan bazaar here today.

When asked about the increase in selling prices at the bazaar, Norazah did not deny that there was a slight increase in the prices of certain food items, but it was not significant.

“For example, for ‘ayam golek’ (Malay-style grilled chicken with various herbs and spices), the price of a chicken has only gone up by RM1.

“There are still many affordable menu options. Consumers can choose what fits their budget. Perlis KPDN monitors the prices every year,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Norazah said her office would also focus on more frequent monitoring and enforcement at public markets, including wet markets and morning markets, supermarkets and retail outlets, as well as for items sold online, through Ops Pantau 2024. -Bernama