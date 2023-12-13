Continuous rain expected in East Coast until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang until tomorrow (Dec 14).

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the areas expected to be affected in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

In Pahang, the areas likely to be affected are Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin while the whole of Terengganu is expected to be hit. -Bernama