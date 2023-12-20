Continuous rain warning: NADMA orders several states to activate JPBN, JPBD

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has ordered that the State/District Disaster Management Committees (JPBN/JPBD) be activated following the alert-level continuous rain warning for several areas issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) last night.

In a Disaster Operations Preparedness Notice issued today, NADMA urged JPBN and JPBD to increase their level of readiness for possible disasters, especially in high-risk areas.

It said that JPBN and JPBD must ensure that each relief centre is equipped with proper facilities and that all control posts on scene (PKTK) have sufficient operational assets that are in good condition and ready for deployment.

“NADMA, through the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC), will constantly monitor the situation and technical information parameters in collaboration with various technical agencies.

“The NDCC is always ready to receive information on disasters, management, and operational assistance via phone call at 03-80642400, fax at 03-80642429, or email at opsroom@nadma.gov.my,” according to the statement.

MetMalaysia informed that an alert-level continuous rain is expected to occur in Rompin, Pahang and some areas in Johor namely Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru until tomorrow.

Continuous rain has also been forecast in Kelantan, Terengganu and several areas in Pahang, namely Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan until Dec 25. - Bernama