Contractor claims trial to forging documents for govt contracts

KANGAR: A contractor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five charges of submitting forged documents to obtain government maintenance contracts worth RM43,909 four years ago.

Perfect Solution Enterprise manager, Mohamad Basir Shariff, 62, is accused of using fake Contractor Registration, Government Work Procurement, and Bumiputera Status Recognition certificates to secure a road maintenance project in Kampung Guar Nangka, Chuping, valued at RM24,964.65.

He was also charged in his capacity as manager of Perfect Income Trading, with using fake Government Work Procurement and Bumiputera Contractor Work Status certificates to secure maintenance and other related works for the village hall and store in Kampung Kuala Sungai Padang, Sanglang, amounting to RM18,945.05.

The offences were allegedly committed at the District Administrative Division of the Government Secretary’s Office here on June 22, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Judge Norsalha Datuk Hamzah set bail at RM3,000 for each charge with one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

State MACC officer, Salizawaty Abd Samad, appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Zamri Ibrahim.

The court set April 30 for the next case mention. -Bernama