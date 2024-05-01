Contractor takes accident preventive measures along Jln Bukit Katil project

MELAKA: Accident preventive measures have been put in place at the canal expansion project along the route from Jalan Bukit Katil to Pantai Ayer Keroh Hospital traffic light intersection, as recommended by the Department of Public Works.

Yesterday, State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Facilities, and Transport Exco, Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer (pix) visited the project site which was the scene of a fatal accident where a motorcyclist died and two others were injured in an early morning accident.

A Bernama survey found that the contractor had taken immediate action, which included raising the concrete barriers.

It was observed that the concrete barrier replacing the cone-type barrier is now about 50 metres in length to provide better safety.

There were additional cones to prevent vehicles, especially motorcycles, from using the construction area as a shortcut as well as guards on duty to monitor traffic.

Meanwhile, Zambri Alias, 25, who frequents the route, said so far he has not faced problems during the repair works over the past few months because safety features have been in place.

“After the contractor dug a hole and created a detour, I admit that part was windy and sharp and we needed to be more careful. But it is normal because the area is hilly.

“As a motorcyclist, it is a relief to see the concrete divider because it is safer,“ said Zambri, who lives in Bukit Katil Damai.

Zakiah Muhamad, 27, who commutes to Bukit Beruang for work, hoped the contractor would improve the lighting along the route, particularly at the detour stretch.

“Maybe they can add ‘blinkers’ to ensure the safety of users, especially during heavy rain,“ she said. -Bernama