Contractors should seize opportunity to secure projects worth RM180 bln this year - Ahmad Maslan

KUCHING: Contractors should seize the opportunity to obtain various construction projects within the country worth approximately RM180 billion this year, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said that out of the total value of the development projects, RM90 billion is government development expenditure while another RM90 billion comes from the private sector.

“These projects include the construction of buildings, roads, bridges, as well as maintenance works.

“Therefore, the country requires quality contractors to ensure the success of the construction industry, which involves significant allocations. All of this should be built by qualified, knowledgeable, and skilled contractors,“ he said in his speech at the handing over of the Sarawak Accelerator Programme for Construction Entrepreneurs (ACE) certificates here today.

The ACE programme, an initiative of the federal government through the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), aims at producing a new generation of contractors who possess knowledge, top-notch quality, competence, competitiveness and ability to propel the Malaysian construction industry forward.

A total of RM15 million has been allocated for the programme with a target of 300 participants.