Cops expose syndicate's ploy in using nursery to store drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: A drug trafficking syndicate's slick ploy of converting a two-storey terraced house in Taman Dagang, Ampang into a child care centre to store drugs was exposed after police arrested a suspect in Cheras here on Tuesday (March 19).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the 38-year-old man was believed to act as the distributor to customers with a handsome wage of RM20,000 based on the deliveries made.

“This syndicate carries out its illegal activities by using the premises, which has been modified into a child care centre or nursery and with walls of cartoon drawings, as a store for drug supplies to dupe the authorities.

“Preliminary investigations found that the syndicate had been renting the premises for the past five months for RM3,000 per month,“ he told a press conference at Kuala Lumpur police headquarters here today.

He said the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters carried out a raid on the nursery on the same day and seized 213 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu-type drugs, 90 kg of eramin 5 pills and three kg of heroin base worth RM10.8 million.

He said the drugs were believed to be sourced from a neighbouring country to be distributed to the local market around the Klang Valley.

“Police are now tracking the members of this syndicate,“ he said, adding that the suspect has been remanded until March 26 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama