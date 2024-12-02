Cops hunt for milkman who stole seamstress’ gold necklaces

IPOH: Police are tracking down a ‘milkman’ who is believed to be involved in snatching two gold necklaces from a seamstress in an incident in Tanjung Rambutan here on Feb 8.

Ipoh district police chief Assistant Commissioner Yahaya Hassan said in the incident at about 9.10 am, the 38-year-old woman was approached by the suspect who is believed to be a local.

“While talking, the suspect suddenly became aggressive and pushed the woman down and snatched her gold necklaces,“ he said in a statement here yesterday (Feb 11).

“The suspect threatened to harm the victim if she screamed for help, and later fled on a motorcycle.”

Yahaya said the victim did not suffer any injuries in the incident.

“The stolen necklaces were the victim’s wedding chain as well as a gift necklace from her father. The case is being investigated according to Section 392 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

Yahaya said the public with information regarding the incident can contact the investigating officer, Assistant Superintendant Fadli Ahmad at 019-2500019 to help in the investigation.

“The police also want to advise the public to be always vigilant and take care of personal safety and property to avoid any untoward incidents,“ he added. - Bernama