Cops hunting for suspect who shot patrol car during chase

KOTA BHARU: Police are tracking down a suspect believed to have fired a shot at a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) during a chase on Jalan Panji, here yesterday.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the incident occurred at 3.30 am during a crime prevention patrol following a call about a burglary in the area.

“The officers detected a Perodua Viva driving suspiciously before deciding to pursue the vehicle.

“Upon reaching Jalan Perempuan Zainab II, the front passenger of the vehicle fired a shot, hitting the right front mirror of the MPV before the driver sped off,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Muhamad Zaki, however, said that the two police officers did not sustain any injuries, adding that the suspect’s car was found abandoned in Taman Desa Rahmat, Kubang Kerian.

“Investigations are underway, and we have identified the suspect. The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years, and Section 39 (a) of the Arms Act 1960,“ he said.

In a separate incident, Muhamad Zaki said police apprehended three men and seized two pistols, including a fake firearm, in two raids in Kampung Pasir Kelang, Kuala Krai, yesterday.

“All three suspects, aged between 31 and 45, were apprehended in two houses at 11 am and 7.30 pm.

“All suspects are now remanded for a week starting today until next Tuesday, and the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971,“ he said.–Bernama