Cops nab man for post insulting Islam over sale of socks

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man to assist in investigations in connection with a social media post that allegedly insulted Islam regarding the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at one of the KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd chain of convenience stores.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said the 35-year-old suspect was arrested in the Cheras area yesterday and remanded for four days until Sunday (March 24).

“The case is being investigated by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division (D5) and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department under Section 289A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded the public to exercise wisdom when using social media and refrain from making statements that could undermine harmony and unity, especially issues involving the 3R (religion, race and royalty). -Bernama