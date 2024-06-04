Cops nab two mule account holders involving over RM70,000 in losses

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested two women, including a senior citizen, yesterday on suspicion of acting as mule account holders for two fraud syndicates, resulting in victims suffering losses totalling RM74,978.80.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the two women, aged 30 and 65, were arrested by a team from the Barat Daya District Commercial Crime Investigation Division in Bayan Lepas to assist in investigations.

“In the first case, the 30-year-old woman was arrested for acting as a mule account holder for a syndicate that lured victims into non-existent online jobs.

“Based on investigations, victims are given an Amazon link for the job offers and they then made several cash transactions totalling RM43,349,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

In the case involving the elderly woman, he said she was arrested on suspicion of being a mule account holder for a syndicate that duped victims into non-existent online part-time jobs, following a police report in Bayan Baru here.

Kamarul Rizal said that, based on investigations, the victims had made 12 online transactions totalling RM31,689.80.

He said both the suspects have been remanded and the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.