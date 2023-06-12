Cops seek help to locate 11-year-old boy missing since Oct

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boy believed to have gone missing since Oct 26.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the child, identified as Muhammad Khairul Ikhwan Muhammad Rashid, was last seen at No B10-11-07, Blok 10, Jalan PJS 2B/1, Desa Mentari 2, 46000 Petaling Jaya at 1.30pm.

He said police received the missing person report on Nov 24.

“The boy has a tanned complexion, slim, with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black track pants when he left the house,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Fakhrudin urged the public with information about the victim to come to the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 03-79662222. - Bernama