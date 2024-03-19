Council of Social Work Profession to recognise, oversee practices, says Nancy Shukri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat was informed today of the proposal to incorporate the establishment of the Council of Social Work Profession into the draft of the Social Work Profession Bill.

This council would be responsible for recognising, registering, and overseeing social work practices nationwide.

Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that the council would function as a platform for deliberating proposals aimed at enhancing training and ongoing professional development initiatives, to extend beyond civil servants to encompass individuals engaged in social work within the private sector, including non-governmental organisations.

“This will facilitate collaboration in delivering professional services, sharing best practices, and supporting the profession through other professional bodies’ networks, including at the international level,“ she said during Minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was addressing a question from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang), who inquired about the ministry’s measures to safeguard the welfare of social workers nationwide and the progress of consultations regarding the Bill.

Furthermore, Nancy mentioned that the Social Work Profession Bill would also provide for the establishment of an investigation committee to enable detailed investigations into each complaint received.

She explained that this provision would not only provide protection to individuals, namely clients, but also to social workers to ensure they are shielded from unreasonable accusations or slander while carrying out their duties.

Addressing the progress of consultations on the Bill, Nancy explained that the insights gained from the ongoing engagement sessions, especially among government agencies, necessitate further specific studies, including policy determinations aimed at ensuring preparedness for the enactment of the Bill upon approval.

“Other enhancements explored for the draft Bill include incorporating general provisions that clarify the functions and roles of social workers as well as social work practices,“ she added.

Nancy then extended warm wishes for World Social Work Day, particularly directed at the employees of the Department of Social Welfare and all social workers across the nation.

“Your unwavering dedication in contributing to the welfare of Malaysian citizens is deeply valued,“ she emphasised.

World Social Work Day is celebrated every third Tuesday of March, annually. - Bernama