CHUKAI: A couple who had pleaded guilty to neglecting their seven-day-old baby boy changed their plea in the Sessions Court here today.

Nur Aisyah Azila Zairul Akmal, 21, and Muhammad Alhafiz Mukminin Mohd Noor, 24, changed their pleas to not guilty and claim trial to the charge before Judge Wan Suhaila Mohd.

Wan Suhaila set July 31 for mention for the submission of documents and the results of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test.

Deputy public prosecutor Syairah Mohamad Razali appeared for the prosecution, while the two accused were represented by lawyer Nurul Farhana Shamsudin from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

Last Thursday, the couple pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were jointly charged as persons having custody of the baby, to have neglected in a manner likely to cause physical injury to the infant.

The offence was allegedly committed at a shop in Jalan Air Putih here, between 7am and 7.15am, on May 18.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and can be punished under Section 31(1) of the same law, and, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed them bail of RM2,000 in one surety each and set today (May 28) for sentencing.

