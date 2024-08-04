KLANG: A couple pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to two separate firearm charges.

They were arrested at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Selangor on March 29 on suspicion of selling the firearms to an Israeli man.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the woman was charged under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act for allegedly possessing a gun.

Meanwhile her husband was charged under Section 9 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act for consorting with his wife by carrying the weapon.

READ MORE: Malaysian couple arrested for alleged gun sale to Israeli national

If found guilty, the couple could face a jail sentence of up to 14 years. The man could also given six strokes of the rotan.

Sessions judge Sharifah Hascindie Syed Omar did not grant bail and set June 11 for mention.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that the couple admitted to purchasing the pistol in a neighbouring country to hand it over to the Israeli man.

Police are still investigating the man and his motive for coming to Malaysia.

ALSO READ: Married couple among three held for supplying firearms, acting as driver for Israeli man