Court set March 1 for update on Rosmah’s new representation to drop 17 charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set March 1 for an update on the new representation submitted by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to drop the 17 charges against her.

The representation involved 12 money laundering charges amounting to RM7,097,750 and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

Judge K. Muniandy set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told the court that the representation submitted by Rosmah last December was still being scrutinised by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“We still need to obtain statements from several individuals to complete the investigation before finalising the decision on the representation,” he said.

Earlier, Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin informed the court that his client was on sick leave and requested for today’s proceedings to be postponed.

This is the third representation sent by the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The first and second representations were submitted on May 3 and Aug 18 respectively last year, but have not been decided by the AGC yet.

Rosmah, 72, filed the notice of motion to be acquitted and discharged of all the 17 charges on Oct 4, 2020.

She was alleged to have committed all the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Natural Rubber Building Branch, Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur between Dec 4, 2013, and June 8, 2017, and at LHDN, Government Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, here, from May 1, 2014, to May 1, 2018.

The trial of the case started last Aug 24 and two witnesses had testified. - Bernama