950 notices issued against businesses under OPS Kesan 4.0

PETALING JAYA: A total of 950 notices have been issued by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry during the Ops Kesan 4.0 inspection from July 1 to 24.

Ops Kesan 4.0 aims to ensure traders do not take advantage by unreasonably raising prices or engaging in profiteering under the pretext of the revised Sales and Services Tax.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said the notices were issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 [Act 723].

The ministry also received 23 complaints from the public which it will investigate further.

“The statistic of Ops Kesan 4.0 in the state of Kedah involves inspection of 62 premises with a Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) of 240.

“A total of 62 notices were issued in the process under Section 21 of Act 723,“ she said in a statement.

Fuziah and Kedah enforcement officers today carried out inspections at TF Value Mart and MYDIN Wholesale Hypermarket in Alor Setar.

She explained that the inspections aimed to detect any unjustified price increases and ensure compliance with controlled pricing for essential goods such as cooking oil, sugar, flour, rice, eggs, and chicken.

She added that the assessment also included reviewing profiteering practices under Act 723.

“Individuals convicted of profiteering can be fined up to RM100,000 or face three years’ imprisonment, or both.

“As for companies, fines of up to RM500,000 can be imposed if convicted,” she said.