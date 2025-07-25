Malaysians warned against travel to northern Thailand border areas

BANGKOK: Malaysians in Thailand have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid non-essential travel to seven provinces bordering Cambodia following escalating tensions between the two countries. The advisory comes after the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced temporary closures of border checkpoints and nearby tourist sites for public safety.

The affected provinces include Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The Malaysian Embassy in Thailand issued an updated notice stating, “The restrictions apply to entry and exit through all checkpoints in restricted areas, travel on roads adjacent to the border, and visits to viewpoints and observation areas near the frontier.”

Malaysians currently in these areas are advised to plan their routes carefully to avoid restricted zones. The embassy urged travellers to stay informed through local media and embassy updates. “Those already in these areas are urged to plan their routes carefully to avoid restricted or disputed zones. Approach the nearest police station or contact the Tourist Police at 1155 if assistance is needed, and register with the Malaysian Embassy for timely updates and support,“ the statement added.

For emergencies, Malaysians can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok at +66 87 028 4659 or email mwbangkok@kln.gov.my. - Bernama