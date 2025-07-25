Police collect RM44,730 in traffic summonses from foreigners in Padang Besar

PADANG BESAR: A five-day operation targeting foreigners with unpaid traffic summonses in Padang Besar has resulted in fines totalling RM44,730 being collected. The Operation for Foreigners’ Outstanding Summonses (OSTWA) was conducted at the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) from July 21 to July 25.

Padang Besar district police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said the operation involved 27 officers and personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division. “A total of 420 vehicles belonging to foreigners were inspected, leading to the resolution of 299 summonses,“ he said during a press conference at the ICQS complex.

The majority of the summonses were for speeding, accounting for 237 cases. Other offences included non-compliant registration numbers (25 summonses), permit violations (17 summonses), and driving without a license (20 summonses). The highest single collection came from a foreign-owned van with 36 outstanding summonses worth RM5,780, all settled on-site.

Mohd Shokri added that from January to July this year, the Padang Besar police recorded 5,027 traffic summonses, with 1,899 resolved. The total collection from these payments so far amounts to RM183,230. - Bernama