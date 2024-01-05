Court to deliver decision on Siti Bainun’s appeal against prison sentence tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court will deliver its decision tomorrow on the appeal of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali against the 12-year prison sentence for neglecting and abusing a teenage girl with Down Syndrome known as Bella.

Based on a check of the court system, Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin is expected to deliver the verdict at 10 am.

On March 7, the court heard all submissions from the prosecution and defence regarding the appeal filed by Siti Bainun, 32, against her conviction and sentence.

On May 3, 2023, Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi ordered Siti Bainun to be sent to the Kajang Prison to serve an immediate 12-year prison sentence after dismissing her application to stay the sentence.

On May 23, 2023, the High Court rejected Siti Bainun’s application to stay the prison sentence against her after finding that there were no special or exceptional circumstances to do so.

Siti Bainun, who was found guilty of committing the offence against Bella, 13, in a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju here between Feb and June 2021, was also ordered to sign an RM5,000 good behaviour bond for five years with one surety.

She was also directed to perform 200 hours of community service, to be completed within six months after the end of the prison sentence.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Zahida Zakaria, Nor Azizah Mohamad, and Analia Kamaruddin led the prosecution, while lawyers Haijan Omar, Nur A’minahtul Mardiah Md Noor and Nurul Hafidzah Hassan appeared for Siti Bainun.