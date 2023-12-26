Covid-19: No fears when checking into relief centres - Police

KUALA BERANG: Police advised flood victims who are overly worried about the current proliferation of COVID-19 to banish any fears when moving to temporary evacuation centres.

Terengganu deputy police chief Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan said this is because the Ministry of Health (MOH) is always monitoring the situation at these centres, including each time an evacuee is registered at the centre.

“I have discussed with MOH officials here and every centre indeed has health officers and staff stationed to monitor the health status of incoming evacuees.

“When a victim wants to register at the centre, ministry officials will conduct an initial examination and investigation. If it is not satisfactory, the victim will be referred to the hospital for further screening and treatment,” he told reporters when he visited a centre in Kampung Bukit Tok Bat here today.

He also reminded evacuees to continue to take precautions and exercise self-control at all times.

As of Dec 23, the KKMNOW portal (one-stop centre for health data) reported that Terengganu recorded a total of 1,250 active cases of COVID-19.

Wan Rukman also advised parents to always be aware of the current situation and the movement of family members, especially their children, so as not to play in the floodwater considering that currents are still raging in some inundated areas in the state.

He also advised those who want to go on vacation during this school holiday season to take early steps by storing their household appliances in a higher place.

“If you will not be at home, please inform the police station in advance so that (the house) can be monitored if it is flooded,” he said.

Terengganu, which is currently hit by a third monsoonal wave of floods, has seen the number of evacuees continue to increase to 10,643 victims from 2,913 families in seven districts as of noon today, according to the secretariat of the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee.–Bernama