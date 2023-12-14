Covid-19: Wear face masks, avoid 3Cs - MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have been advised to wear face masks while individuals with symptoms are hoped to avoid the 3Cs - crowds, congested areas and close contact - following a rise in Covid-19 cases recently.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that his ministry, under the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre, will continue to monitor and issue statements, suggestions and instructions depending on the current situation.

“Cases rose to 12,000 within this week, so we are suggesting that Malaysians wear face masks as there will be a lot of movement during the holidays,” he said during a media conference in Parliament today, adding that his ministry also advised the taking of the third Covid-19 vaccine booster for at risk groups, the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

“Individuals who test positive and have symptoms are advised to self-quarantine for live days,” he added.

Covid-19 cases in the country was reported to have risen to 12,757 cases in the 49th Epidemiological Week, from Dec 3 to 9 compared to 6,796 cases reported the week before, with admission rates, including those with suspected Covid-19 to healthcare facilities rising by 1.4 per cent compared to the week before, while the rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds being used also rose by 1.4 per cent. -Bernama