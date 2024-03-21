Crackdown on ‘black plastic bag’ gang during Ramadan

PETALING JAYA: The Federal Territory Islamic Council (MAIWP) is on the lookout for Muslims who shirk fasting during Ramadan without a valid excuse.

Nicknamed “black plastic gang” for their habit of hiding purchased food in black plastic bags to conceal the contents, MAIWP director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said these individuals are insulting the religion through their actions.

“While Islam allows some individuals to be exempted from fasting for health and other reasons, action will be taken against those who disrespect the holy month.

“Muslims who intentionally consume food and drinks in public will face action under syariah law for disrespecting Islam and can be charged under Section 15 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 (Act 559).”

The Act makes it an offence to sell food, drinks, cigarettes or other forms of tobacco products for consumption during fasting hours.

First offenders convicted under the Act can be liable to a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or imprisonment of a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Subsequent offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or imprisonment of a term not exceeding one year, or both.

Mohd Ajib said even Muslim traders who sell food to those not fasting could face similar action as well as additional action under Section 43 of the same Act for abetment, the punishment of which is similar to that prescribed under Act 559.

“We hope Muslim traders will cooperate and assist our religious officers in carrying out their duties, including refraining from opening their businesses too early during Ramadan, thereby avoiding involvement in actions prohibited by syariah law.”

He said those found committing offences will be issued a summons to present themselves at MAIWP’s Enforcement Division to have their statements recorded and complete investigations.

Mohd Ajib said where there is proof of a crime, the case would be sent to the Federal Territories Syariah Prosecution Department for further action.

He said MAIWP has also conducted educational activities and campaigns for Muslims during Ramadan.

International Islamic University Quranic Studies lecturer Dr Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin said although not fasting is something that is between the offenders and Allah, religious authorities can intervene if it becomes widespread.

“Fasting is one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, so not doing so is a serious offence. If vast numbers of people do not fast during Ramadan, the public has a right to report them to the relevant authorities.”

A Kuala Lumpur restaurateur who asked to be known only as Faridah, said she disallows Muslim patrons from dining inside her premises before iftar.

“Our policy is to ensure fasting is observed during Ramadan. However, we open at 3pm to take online orders and for customers to purchase takeaway food.”