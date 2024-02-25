Crash into calf: Kuih trader dies after three-day battle for life

GUA MUSANG: A kuih trader who sustained head injuries after the motorcycle she was riding pillion collided with a calf on the Gua Musang-Kuala Krai Road near the Kesedar Paloh 3 Land Development Scheme last Wednesday, died early this morning.

The victim, Fazleeen Mohd Yusoff, 31, breathed her last at 1.10am while receiving treatment at the Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Kubang Kerian.

Gua Musang district police chief, Superintendent Sik Choon Foo, said that during the incident, the victim and her husband, Nik Amdan Mohd Ali, 28, along with their children Nik Nur Irdina Sofia, seven, and Nik Nur Irdina Arisha, four, were on their way to deliver orders to customers in Paloh 3.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a calf suddenly crossed the road and collided with the front of the Honda RS 150 R motorcycle ridden by the family,” he said in a statement today.

Sik added that as a result, the victim was taken to the Kuala Krai Hospital for initial treatment before being transferred to HUSM.

“The victim passed away due to severe head injuries, as confirmed by HUSM medical officers,“ he said.

He said the victim’s body was claimed by family members and laid to rest this morning. - Bernama