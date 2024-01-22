Crime cases involving foreigners up - Kelantan police

KOTA BHARU: A total of 153 crime cases involving foreigners were recorded in Kelantan last year compared to 121 the previous year, said state Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

“Offences involving Thais were the most recorded, with 43 cases, followed by nationals from Myanmar (42 cases), Indonesia (37), Bangladesh (18), India (nine), Vietnam (two) and Cambodia and China (one each),” he told a media conference after the monthly assembly at the Kelantan Police Headquarters here today.

He said the two most common offences were theft (45 cases) and burglary (32).

He also called on the district police chiefs to ensure there are no illegal money-lending activities in the state. - Bernama