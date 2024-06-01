Crowds gather for essential goods at ‘Khidmat Demi Rakyat’ sales programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The public took advantage of the ‘Khidmat Demi Rakyat’ cheapest sales programme to buy essential goods, particularly fresh produce, at a lower price this morning.

As early as 7.30 am, crowds had already begun queuing at the programme, organised by the Lembah Pantai Parliamentary Service Centre, near the Kerinchi People’s Housing Project (PPR) here.

Communications Minister and Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Fahmi Fadzil is expected to officiate this programme later.

Among the items on offer are five kilogrammes (kg) of rice for only RM16.50, one siakap fish for RM7, three cencaru fish for RM1, and fresh chicken priced at RM8.50 per kg.

A variety of fruits are also available at the programme. -Bernama