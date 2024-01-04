Cuepacs: BKK Aidilfitri gives relief to civil servants; shows government values them

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) described the special financial assistance (BKK) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri announced today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as a manifestation of the government’s appreciation for civil servants in carrying out their responsibilities.

Its president, Datuk Adnan Mat said the aid also proves that the Prime Minister is always open to listening to its views even though it was initially reported that the government will not allocate any special Aidilftri aid as civil servants had already received an initial incentive payment of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) in February.

Therefore, he said his team expresses the highest appreciation and gratitude to the government for agreeing to give the BKK Aidilfitri.

“Alhamdulillah, in the end, the Prime Minister has given appropriate consideration to help civil servants. Cuepacs is confident that the consideration given by the government today will give relief to all civil servants,” he said in a statement today..

“Cuepacs understands the current situation and decisions made by the government in the current economic situation. Cuepacs hopes that civil servants will continue to give full commitment in providing undivided service to the people and country.”

Today, Anwar announced a RM500 BKK Aidilfitri payment to civil servants Grade 56 and below which will be paid on Friday.

According to him, the government also agreed to distribute the BKK Aidilfitri to all government retirees including pensioned and non-pensionable veterans.

Meanwhile, Adnan said he believes that the special assistance received by civil servants not only benefits but indirectly affects the national economy.

“From a broad point of view, the provision of this special financial assistance indirectly has a positive impact on the economy and people when the money circulates in the market,“ he said

“The financial aid will definitely be spent on buying necessities and it will benefit small traders, supermarkets and other economic sectors.”

The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) also welcomed the BKK Aidilfitri announcement describing it as a relief to civil servants and government retirees in helping their families to prepare for Hari Raya Aidilfitri soon.

Its president, Mohd Effendy Abdul Ghani hopes that such an initiative will be emulated by the private sector as well since it can improve employee morale and benefit the community as a whole.

“Giving special aid to employees at important times such as Aidilfitri shows corporate social responsibility and shows appreciation of the employee’s contribution to the organisation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, retired civil servant Abdul Jalal Ibrahim said he is grateful to the government for its concern in giving the BKK Aidilfitri to people like him.

“Although the amount is not large, it is very helpful in easing the family’s burden ahead of celebrating Aidilfitri,“ he said.

“I hope this aid can be continued for years to come, and if possible, the amount increased a little.” -Bernama