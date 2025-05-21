KUALA LUMPUR: The Supplementary Electoral Roll for April 2025 (DPT BLN4/2025) is open for review for 30 days starting today until June 19, the Election Commission (EC) announced.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the DPT BLN4/2025, which was verified and gazetted today, included 32,566 names of Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above who were automatically registered as new voters between April 1 and April 30.

Additionally, it contains the names of 13,058 registered voters who changed their electoral divisions and 2,016 individuals who changed their voter category or status.

“The EC urges Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above within the period from April 1 to April 30, 2025, as well as registered voters who applied for changes in electoral divisions or categories, to check if their names are listed in the DPT BLN4/2025,” he said in a statement.

Ikmalrudin said the review can be conducted via the EC’s official portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my, the respective State Election Office portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my, the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my, the MySPR Semak mobile app, or by calling 03-8892 7218.

He said individuals whose names were not listed in the DPT BLN4/2025 may file a claim using Form C, while those who wished to object to the inclusion of certain names may submit an objection using Form D.

Both forms are available online via https://myspr.spr.gov.my or from the respective State Election Offices.

“Forms C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Office portal at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and must be submitted to the respective State Election Director, along with the objection fee, during office hours throughout the review period for DPT BLN4/2025,” he said.

For further inquiries related to the DPT BLN4/2025 review, the public may contact the EC via its official portal or hotline at 03-8892 7218.