PUTRAJAYA: The 2025 PKR election is an internal party contest and has nothing to do with the issue of reshuffling the Cabinet, stressed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said the competition for positions in the party should be a process that is capable of strengthening and embracing all capabilities to bolster the party.

“The PKR election is a competition between our own friends, close associates and acquaintances. Therefore, there is no question of any change to the Cabinet.

“We cannot prevent other people’s ambitions (to resign or fill vacancies), he wants to vacate (post), he wants to fill... that is normal.

“If you ask me, I have no plans to make any changes to the Cabinet,“ he told reporters after a briefing session with editors-in-chief of local and international media at the Seri Perdana Complex, here tonight.