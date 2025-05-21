KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim believes that the selection of the Proton e.MAS 7 as the official national vehicle for the ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 can serve as a catalyst for the promotion and development of the country’s Electric Vehicle (ev) Industry.

Anwar stated that this is particularly significant as Malaysia hosts the 46th ASEAN Summit, which is set to take place soon. The Prime Minister emphasised that this choice not only reflects local technological advancement but also confidence in the capabilities of local talent to lead the future automotive industry.

“This initiative is also in line with Malaysia’s commitment towards net-zero carbon emissions in the coming years, in accordance with the country’s sustainability and green energy transition agenda under the Malaysia MADANI framework,“ he said in a Facebook post.

“Let us continue to support local innovation and strive towards a more sustainable, competitive, and high-tech future,“ he added.

In the same post, the Prime Minister shared his experience test-driving Proton’s first electric vehicle around his office area today.