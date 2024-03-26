Customs blitz in Port Klang yields cosmetics, meds, alcohol, frozen fish

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) confiscated cosmetics and medicine, liquor and frozen fish worth RM1.634 million in a blitz of three raids in Port Klang on March 11, 12 and 16.

In a statement, the Central Zone II (Selangor) department said the first raid involved the seizure of 17 sacks containing various cosmetic products from a private jetty on March 16.

Sixty-eight types of imported cosmetic products, herbs and medicines of various brands were seized with a value estimated at RM1.3 million.

“The products did not have approval from the Ministry of Health and were likely smuggled in for the local market. A local man in his 40s was also detained to assist in the investigation,” it said.

Earlier on March 11, a container in the Free Zone area of North Port in Port Klang was detained where 15,840 litres of liquor likely without an import permit estimated to be worth RM382,000, were seized.

The statement said the modus operandi used by syndicates is to declare cargo as ‘household products’ in the Customs manifest to avoid detection by the authorities.

“However, a subsequent scan revealed the resulting image was not the same as the pledged merchandise and after an inspection, the item was seized for further investigation,” he said.

In another raid on March 12, the department confiscated 6,300 kilogrammes of frozen fish believed to be without an import permit from the Department of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis).

The unclaimed merchandise seized, which was worth RM31,740, was found in a container that was detained in the West Port of Port Klang.

All cases are being investigated under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967. -Bernama