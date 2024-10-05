UNRWA says some 110,000 people have fled Rafah

TEL AVIV: Some 110,000 people have left Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip since the Israeli army started advancing on the city, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Friday, reported German news agency (dpa).

“@UNRWA estimates around 110,000 people have now fled Rafah looking for safety,“ the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said in a post on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

“But nowhere is safe in the #GazaStrip & living conditions are atrocious,“ the post continued. “The only hope is an immediate #Ceasefire.”

The Rafah border crossing to Egypt remains closed to humanitarian aid deliveries, according to the Palestinian border authority. - Bernama, dpa