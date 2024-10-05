Charity shield withdrawal: Selangor FC hope for a lighter punishment

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC Board of Directors member Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar hopes that the punishment imposed on the Red Giants by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) will not be too burdensome after the club decided to withdraw from the Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri in Johor scheduled for tonight.

Shahril, who is also FA of Selangor (FAS) deputy president, acknowledged that all decisions lie within the MFL’s jurisdiction but hoped that any punishment will align with the regulations governing Malaysian football.

“... my hope is that, if possible, any punishment should not be too burdensome for the club. But it depends on the relevant authorities, as this is under MFL’s jurisdiction.

“If possible, let’s not escalate the situation. Let’s calm things down so that we can move forward. Let’s leave this behind so we can look ahead,“ he told reporters after visiting Malaysia’s national team and Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim, who underwent his third surgery yesterday evening, here today.

He also denied that the withdrawal was due to other players being injured and emphasised that only Faisal was not available.

Last Sunday, the local football scene was shocked by the incident in which Faisal Halim was seriously injured from an acid attack at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya.

MFL in a statement yesterday said the Red Giants’ decision was communicated in an official letter, thus granting the Southern Tigers a ‘walkover’ victory with a 3-0 scoreline.

JDT also received three points in the league standings, as the Charity Shield match contributes to the Super League points tally for the 2024/2025 season.

The statement also noted that other matters related to SFC’s withdrawal will be brought to the MFL Board of Directors for further action.

Last Tuesday, SFC requested to postpone the Charity Shield match after their star player, Faisal Halim, was attacked by two unidentified individuals who doused him with acid.

However, MFL rejected SFC’s request yesterday after receiving safety assurances from the police, who would beef up security on match day.

SFC then announced its decision to withdraw, a decision that also received the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.