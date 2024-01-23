Customs Dept collects RM55.1b revenue in 2023

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has collected a revenue of RM55.1 billion in 2023, exceeding the target of RM 53.5 billion, with a surplus of RM1.6 billion or three per cent.

Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin (pix) expressed appreciation and pride for the strong support and spirit shown by all members who have worked hard throughout the year.

“We have proven that this department is committed to carrying out the tasks entrusted to us,” she said in her speech at the 42nd World Customs Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Anis Rizana said that for 2024, the Finance Ministry has set a revenue collection target of RM56 billion for the Customs Department.

In an effort to boost foreign investors’ confidence, Anis Rizana said the department remains consistent in accelerating and further strengthening the facilitation of cross-border trade.

“We are also focusing on facilitating trade by embracing technological transformation through the development of systems such as MyExcise Phase 2, CuBIC, MySawit System, SDSIE and i-PATUH,” she said. -Bernama