Customs Dept foils multiple attempts to smuggle in methamphetamine through Sibu Airport

SIBU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has thwarted two near-identical attempts this month to smuggle in 26.52 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth RM875,160, into Sarawak through the Sibu Airport.

Sarawak Customs director Norizan Yahya said the first attempt was foiled at 11.55 am on March 13 when a local man in his 20s was arrested upon arrival at the airport after a scanned image of the box he tried to bring in showed positive signs of narcotics.

“Further inspection of the box led to the discovery of 13 packages containing crystalline powder suspected of being a dangerous drug, Methamphetamine, with a gross weight of 13.26 kg and an estimated market value of RM437,580,“ he said here today.

The man suspected to be a drug mule has been remanded for six days from March 14 to assist in investigations.

Then on March 14, Sibu Customs confiscated an unclaimed box at Sibu Airport at noon when a preliminary inspection by airport personnel showed positive signs of narcotics.

A closer inspection by the Sibu JKDM enforcement branch team later found a total of 13 packages of methamphetamine, also with a similar gross weight of 13.26 kg worth RM437,580 on the market.

Norizan said efforts to trace the person who left the box in question were underway.

According to him, the modus operandi of the case was to bring in narcotics from the Peninsula to Sarawak via transit by placing them in a box with snacks to prevent detection.

Based on the weight, the drug is sufficient to lace 132,600 addicts.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a sentence of life imprisonment and no less than 15 lashes.

Norizan added that from Jan 1 to March 19 this year, a total of 41.95 kg of methamphetamine worth RM1,384,350 has been seized at the Sibu Airport. -Bernama