Customs seize alcohol, cigarettes worth RM885,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has managed to foil attempts of smuggling alcohol and cigarettes through two recent inspections at Port Klang, Selangor.

Customs Central Zone assistant director-general Norlela Ismail said a container carrying 4,030 litres of alcohol worth an estimated RM21,000 with tax and duties of RM51,610 was seized on March 21, while another container being inspected on April 2 led to the discovery of 846,000 cigarettes worth RM864,000 and tax and duties of RM656,640.

“Based on the information of the Bill of Lading, the items were declared as lamps from neighbouring countries,” she said.

Norlela added that total value of seizures amounted to RM885,000 with taxes and duties of RM708,250.