Daim’s wife charged with failing to declare assets

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin's wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, pleaded not guilty in the sessions court today (Jan 23) to a charge of violating a notice from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that required the declaration of assets.

The assets consist of Menara Ilham, two companies—Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd and Ilham Baru Sdn Bhd—two luxury Mercedes Benz cars, a residence in Persiaran Bukit Tunku, four land lots in Bukit Tunku, and one lot each in Penang and Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

She was charged with not declaring her assets by deliberately giving a written statement under oath that did not comply with the terms of a notice, dated Nov 8, 2023, sent to her by an officer from the MACC with the rank of Commissioner on Nov 1, 2023.

Na’imah is facing charges under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act for allegedly failing to comply with the terms of the asset declaration notice from the anti-graft agency.

The alleged offence occurred on Dec 13, 2023, and if convicted, Na’imah could face a maximum jail term of up to five years and a fine not exceeding RM100,000.

On Jan 10, Nai'mah and her two sons visited the MACC headquarters to provide statements regarding the commission's inquiry into Daim, who is both a businessman and her spouse.

Subsequently, MACC's Anti-Money Laundering Division Director, Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, affirmed that statements were obtained from Daim's wife and sons to aid investigations under anti-money laundering laws.

The MACC stated that the investigation into Daim stemmed from information sourced from the Pandora Papers, and the case's investigation papers were initiated in February of the previous year.