PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf has warned catering business owners to be vigilant when accepting orders to avoid falling victim to scams.

He told theSun that based on investigations, scammers often pretend to be from government agencies or companies when contacting potential victims online to hire them for catering jobs.

Ramli said the typical tactic begins with reservations or bookings via social media platforms such as Facebook, often months ahead of an alleged event, to build trust with the catering company.

“Fake documents are often provided to make an order seem real. After agreeing on the price, the scammers request extra items like door gifts, and instruct the caterers to pay another scam company for them, with a promise of reimbursement.

“Surprisingly, the caterers do not question why they are being asked to make payment for the door gifts or other items to an individual or company directed by the buyer. The caterer only realises his company has been scammed when the delivery location declines to accept the order.”

Ramli said the CCID received several police reports in 2024 about such incidents, with six cases alone involving losses of RM90,990.

“So far this year, we have recorded one case with losses amounting to RM7,390.”

He said the reported cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, and that the investigation team is using all legal powers to identify and apprehend the scammers before prosecuting them.

Ramli said a key precaution against falling for catering scams is to meet clients face-to-face, as in-person interactions can help assess a potential client’s legitimacy and reduce the chances of dealing with a scammer.

He said scammers usually place small orders for about 80 to 100 guests, with promises of high payment.

He also advised caterers to conduct thorough background checks on clients before confirming their orders.

“Check their track record with other service providers and confirm details of past events they claim to have organised.”

Ramli said many business transactions and event bookings are done entirely online nowadays, but such convenience comes with certain risks, so businesses should not blindly trust online bookings.

He advised caterers to immediately report such incidents to the nearest police station, adding that victims who realise they have been scammed should report the matter within 72 hours to the National Scam Response Centre by calling 997.

“In the context of food catering scams, we are open to discussions with relevant associations or industry stakeholders to establish or strengthen crime prevention measures within their industry,” he said.

Malaysian Food and Beverage Executives Association deputy president Gobinath

S. Selvanayagam said the scams have caused caterers to be apprehensive when accepting bookings from new clients.

He said it also affects customer relationships, particularly if legitimate clients feel they are being treated with undue suspicion.

“Businesses with limited resources should request a 50% deposit or full payment for large contracts, and remain vigilant for warning signs like overly complicated orders or last-minute changes,” he said.

“We will keep raising awareness and provide advice through our social media platforms to help caterers recognise potential scams,”

he added.